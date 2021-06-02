A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Improvisatory cello performance set for Pullman
“Art & Healing: Cello Performance 2” by Ruth Boden is set for 2-3 TODAY with Boden, a Washington State University music professor, exploring personal space and improvisation through cello and digital loop.
The performance will be at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU in the Crimson Cube, on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium and the CUB, on the Pullman campus. More information is available from the museum at (509) 335-1910.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.