Book sale set for Pullman
Washington State University Press will host its 30th Annual Holiday Book Fair from 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY in the Terrell Library Atrium on the Pullman campus. The fair highlights books published throughout the year and is open to everyone. Festivities include discounts of 20-50 percent on all titles, drawings for free books and complimentary refreshments. Sale prices will be valid for phone and online orders through Sunday.
