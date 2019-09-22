A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
UI faculty piano recital is today in Moscow
A piano recital by Roger McVey, an associate professor of piano at the University of Idaho, is set for 4 P.M. TODAY at Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and seniors.
Nez Perce County Fair closes today with country music concert
Today is the final day of the 75th annual Nez Perce County Fair at 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The theme is “75 Years of Tradition: It’s a Diamond Jubilee.” Hours are 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY. There will be a concert by country musician Mark Chesnutt at 6 P.M. TONIGHT. The cost ranges from free to $8.
