A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Harvest breakfast at VFW is today
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 will hold its Harvest Breakfast from 7-11 A.M. TODAY at 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. The menu includes biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs with ham, sourdough and regular pancakes, applesauce, coffee and juice. The price is $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.
Moscow Farmers Market goes forward despite early snow
Organizers are planning to go forward with the Moscow Farmers Market from 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY despite a winter weather advisory in effect for the Palouse. If the snow accumulation is negligible, the market will be at its usual location on Main Street. If snowfall accumulation is significant, the vendors will move to the Moscow City Hall parking lot. Updates on the market’s location will be posted on its Facebook page.
Drive-in movie set for tonight in Moscow
Drive-in movies continue TONIGHT at the Kibbie Activity Center parking lot, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. The movie will start at 7:30 P.M. (gates open at 6:30 p.m.). The cost is $20 per vehicle. More information is available at bit.ly/2IHqu9L. Tonight’s movie is “Remember the Titans” (PG).
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.