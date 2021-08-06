A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Pride event set for Lapwai today
Lapwai’s LGBTQ2S+ rescheduled Pride event is set for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at Lapwai Park, 315 S. Main St., Lapwai. The parade/walk will line up at 10 a.m. at Valley Foods and walk to Agency Square. Following the parade/walk, an event is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lapwai Park. There will be speakers, music, food, door prizes and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear Pride attire. The event is for all ages.
Lewis Clark Animal Shelter to hold free vaccine clinic
The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter’s free vaccine clinic is set for 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Lapwai Church of God, 117 Main St. S., Lapwai. Services to be offered include rabies vaccine, DA2PPV (dog combo), bordetella (kennel cough), FCRP (cat combo), microchips and dewormer. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers. There will also be a pet food pantry, pet resources and spay/neuter vouchers available. This clinic is for animals owned by Lapwai residents only. Proof of residency is required and it will be first come, first served.
