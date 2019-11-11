A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Audition for ‘She Loves Me’ scheduled tonight in Lewiston
The final day of auditions for “She Loves Me,” is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Lewiston Civic Theatre office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Audition packets are available at the office.
Tonight’s presentation honors World War II veterans from WSU
The Fallen Cougars Project, a presentation by Samantha Edgerton, is set for 7 TO 8 TONIGHT at the Freight Room, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave. The project honors former WSU students who died in World War II. Edgerton is a graduate student in the Washington State University Department of History, and she will talk about veterans she has researched.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.