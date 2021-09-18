A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bike rodeo scheduled for today at Lewiston
A free bike rodeo is set to take place from 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the former Shopko parking lot, 2120 Thain Grade, in Lewiston. The rodeo will feature bike safety checks, skill building exercises, safety tips, obstacle courses, games and a helmet giveaway. The event is presented by the Lewiston Rotary Club. Contact ericjustis@yahoo.com for more information.
