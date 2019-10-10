A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Learn about local LGBTQ history tonight at event in Pullman
A talk by Brian Stack, Ph.D. candidate from Washington State University, titled “Out of the Closets & Into the Wheat Fields: Palouse LGBTQ History” is set for 5:30 TONIGHT at the Hecht Room in the Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Stack will discuss the queer history of the Palouse since the 1960s, with a focus on Pullman and Moscow. He will cover topics that affected university members and the broader communities, and will also introduce the digital Palouse LGBTQ History Project and opportunities for contributing to it.
Presentation on Chinese voyagers set in Lewiston
Garry Bush will give a presentation titled “The Lewis & Clark Expedition: Made in China? China, Sea Otters and Thomas Jefferson” at the Twin Rivers Genealogical Society’s October meeting at 7 TONIGHT at the Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Coffee time will be at 6:30 P.M.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.