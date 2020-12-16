A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Winter Trunk Market set for Pullman
Winter Trunk Market is set for 3-5 P.M. TODAY at the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center parking lot, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Customers are encouraged to contact the vendors in advance or purchase items through their online platforms and pickup market. Vendors will also have inventory on hand for walk-up sales. Shoppers receiving EBT/SNAP benefits will be able to use their EBT card at the market to receive tokens to shop for food items like salmon and fresh produce. Backyard Harvest is offering a $1 to $1 match up to $30 through their Shop The Market program. Face coverings are required.
