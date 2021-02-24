A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
League forum to discuss redistricting
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will host a presentation by the LWV of Idaho titled “Idaho Redistricting and People Powered Fair Maps” from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY via Zoom. The program is part of a national redistricting project of the League of Women Voters U.S. that focuses on creating fair political maps in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Presenters include Pam Ward, Linda Engle and Kathy Dawes. Login information is available on the LWV website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Palouse Pollinator Summit today, Thursday
A Pollinator Summit planned online by University of Idaho Extension is TODAY AND THURSDAY and will focus on pollinators and their habitats on the Palouse and beyond. The summit will begin with a youth summit from 4-5 P.M. today followed by a series of short programs from experts about the current status of bees and other pollinators from 6-8 P.M. The summit is free and open to those who register online for individual sessions, including the youth summit. Experts will focus on current research and efforts to protect habitats in the future from 2-6 p.m. Thursday. Registration is at palousepollinators.wixsite.com/savethebees.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.