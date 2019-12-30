A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Play pinochle in Juliaetta
The Juliaetta Library will host games of pinochle from NOON TO 2 P.M. TODAY. No experience is necessary. The library is at 205 Main St., Juliaetta, and games are held every Monday.
Aquatic center’s December School’s Out Swim is today
The Asotin County Family Aquatic Center’s December School’s Out Swim will offer 50 percent off on all admission from 1:30-3:30 P.M. TODAY. The aquatic center is at 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
