Sound Downtown begins tonight in Lewiston
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s first Sound Downtown of the season is set for 6-9 TONIGHT at Brackenbury Square on Main Street in Lewiston. Music will be provided by Aaron Cerutti and Shania Rales.
Group promoting communication with legislators gathers at Lewiston park
“We The People,” a group led by David Rudd with the mission to increase involvement in contacting legislators, will hold an event set for 6-7:30 TONIGHT at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. Legislators will be in attendance and contact handouts will be available.
