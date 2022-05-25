A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
NAIA World Series Kids Clinic returns today
The NAIA World Series Kids Clinic is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 P.M. TODAY at Lewiston’s Harris Field on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. Players and coaches from all 10 teams that will take part in the free clinic, open to children between the ages of 5 and 12. No advanced registration is required. Participants will receive a free T-shirt, hot dog and drink. This will be the first kids clinic since 2019.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.