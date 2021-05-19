A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Rabbi, Biblical scholar to address roots of and response to antisemitism
Two Moscow churches and a campus ministry at the University of Idaho will sponsor a virtual panel discussion on the Christian roots of antisemitism and the ways in which all people of faith can respond to it. The Zoom seminar will begin at NOON TODAY. The panelists will be Tamar Malino, rabbi of Temple Beth Shalom in Spokane, where she also serves Congregation Emanu-El, and Kurt Queller, a recently retired faculty member at the University of Idaho and a scholar of the Gospel of Mark. Tracy Simmons, executive director of Spokane Faith and Values, will moderate the discussion. The seminar requires advance registration at bit.ly/3fIW4AP. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
