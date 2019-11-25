A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Baby Boomers’ Shadow’ is at Colfax library
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, and oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty are at the Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours are 10 A.M. TO 8 P.M., TODAY through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on weekends.
Play bingo tonight in Clarkston
Lovecraft Bingo is set for 10 TONIGHT at Hogan’s Pub, 906 Sixth St;., Clarkston.
