The Fall Garden Series, hosted by the Master Gardener Foundation of Asotin and Garfield counties, will begin TODAY with a class from 6-9 P.M. on “Everything Soil and Food Preservation.” Next Wednesday, the workshop will be “All About Tomatoes,” and on Nov. 2, the topic will be “Disease Management of Fruit Trees.” The workshops will be held at the Walla Walla Community College lecture hall at 1470 Bridge St., in Clarkston, and via Zoom, with a link provided to participants upon registration. Registration can be done online at the Washington State University Extension website at bit.ly/3yQwSCI; via email to janice.reed@wsu.edu; or in person at the event. Cost per class is $7; cost to enroll in all three classes is $18. More information is available on the WSU Extension website at bit.ly/3yQwSCI.
Pullman LWV, Whitman County Library hosts candidate forum
The Pullman League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum at 7 TONIGHT at the Colfax Library’s meeting room at 102 S. Main St, in Colfax. Candidates for Whitman County Commissioner District 3 Michael Largent and John-Mark Mahnkey were invited to attend. More information is available by contacting Deborah Olson from the LWV at olsonbones@aol.com, and online at lwvpullman.org.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.