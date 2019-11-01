A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
VFW Christmas bazaar set today and Saturday in Clarkston
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1443 Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar is set for 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at 829 15th St., Clarkston. The bazaar will run at the same time Saturday.
Order lunch today in Kamiah to support teen center
The Youth Advisory Board’s lunch fundraiser will be from NOON TO 1:30 P.M. TODAY at 413 Main St. in Kamiah. The menu includes friendship stew, based on the stone soup fable, fresh bread, water and a cookie. Each lunch is $5, and local deliveries are available for no extra fee. All proceeds will help sustain the teen center. Orders can be placed by emailing upriverylc@gmail.com or calling (208) 743-0392.
