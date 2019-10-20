A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Enjoy country/bluegrass music today in Lenore
A country/bluegrass music jam will begin at 1 P.M. TODAY at the Lenore Community Center, 38950 U.S. Highway 12. Attendees are welcome to play, sing or just enjoy the music.
Repair Cafe is today in Moscow
The Moscow Public Library’s Repair Cafe is set for 1-4 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteer experts will share their skills with visitors to repair books, clothing and textiles, small household appliances, toys and other items. In addition, there will be a gluing station with a variety of glues. There is no cost to attend, and light refreshments will be provided.
