Library fall auction is tonight in Lewiston
The seventh annual Asotin County Library Foundation Fall Auction is set for 5:30-10 TONIGHT at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive. The theme is “Mission Possible 2.0,” and will feature hors d’oeuvres and four tastes of wine and beer. The cost is $40, and tickets are available at the Asotin County Library and And Books Too, both in Clarkston.
View the solar system tonight and Sunday in Pullman
A planetarium show titled “Solar System Sensation” is set for 7 TONIGHT and 5 P.M. SUNDAY at Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. The cost is $5 cash or check only and free for ages 6 and younger.
