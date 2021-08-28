A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
University of Idaho planning open theater auditions for fall
Auditions for the University of Idaho’s fall theater season will be 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Auditions are in-person or via video submission and are open to anyone with an interest in live theater, including members of the Palouse community. Those auditioning should prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and one song (an accompanist will be present) and provide a headshot and resume. For more details and to sign up, visit airtable.com/shrKJ69tOci3koOZq. More information on the upcoming season is available at uidaho.edu/class/theatre or by calling (208) 885-6465.
Johnny Cash sign unveiling today in Potlatch
The Potlatch Historical Society is the recipient of a Legends and Lore Historic Signage Grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. A sign unveiling and installation ceremony is set for 11 A.M. TODAY at the entrance of the Lions Club Park, Ponderosa Drive, Potlatch. The sign will depict Johnny Cash. The Return to Riverside Music Festival will also take place at 11 a.m. today at the Lions Club Park. The lineup includes Wayne “The Train” Hancock, The Ben Jarrell Band, The Hankers, Nick Shoulders and The Okay Crawdad and The Lowest Pair. There will be food vendors. Attendees should bring their own seating and shade. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for children younger than 10.
