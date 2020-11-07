A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bake sale and animal pantry food drive set for Lewiston
Zeus’s Friends Lost & Found Pet Network will hold a bake sale and animal pantry food drive from 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Bob’s Pond and Pet, 1035 21st St., Lewiston. Items such as food, litter and anything animal related will be accepted. There will be handmade adult and children’s masks, and everything will be by donation.
Winchester Holiday Shop Hop is today
The Winchester Holiday Shop Hop is set for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY. There will be approximately 15 vendors to visit around town and outer city limits. Signs will be posted.
