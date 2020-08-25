A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Farmers market at Orofino set
The Orofino Farmers Market is set for 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
‘Is Truth Really Dead in America?’ schedule to be shown online
“Is Truth Really Dead in America?” an online presentation by Steven Stehr, of Pullman, is set for 6:30 TONIGHT. The presentation is sponsored by the Asotin County Library. Those who are interested in watching can register at www.humanities.org/event.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.