A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Nez Perce County debate livestream set
The Nez Perce County virtual contested race debate is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Lewis Clark Valley and the LC Valley Chamber of Commerce. The livestream is set for 6:30-8 TONIGHT. The debate can be watched online at www.facebook.com/lcvalleychamber as the candidates for Sheriff and County Commissioners, District 1 and 2, answer questions from the public. To send questions during the debate, email govtrelations@lcvalleychamber.org.
Online jazz guitar performance is tonight
“Classical and Jazz Guitar,” part of the Washington State University Faculty Artist Series, will include online performance by Gabe Condon at 7:30 TONIGHT at www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic. Condon is WSU instructor of jazz and classical guitar.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.