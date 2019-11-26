A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Winter Wonders’ in Pomeroy
The art exhibit “Winter Wonders” is at the Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau, of Lewiston, is the featured artist. Hours are 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY and 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. SATURDAYS. The exhibit will run through Dec. 31.
Branting sets book event at Royal Plaza
Steven Branting, of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” will hold a presentation and signing at 2 P.M. TODAY at Royal Plaza Retirement Center, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.