Super Bowl party set for Moscow youth center
A Super Bowl Bash is set for 3 P.M. TODAY at the Eggan Youth Center, 1515 E. D St., Moscow. The event will include snacks, pizza, beverages and door prizes. The cost is $5 per person and $20 per family. Preregistration is encouraged at (208) 883-7084.
‘Knives Out’ screens for free at WSU today
A showing of the movie “Knives Out” (PG-13) is set for 7 P.M. TODAY at the Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University. There is no cost to attend.
