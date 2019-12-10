A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Two-stepping for CAP is tonight in Lewiston
Two-stepping Tuesday, with music by Marcos Dominguez, is set for 6-9 TONIGHT at Brock’s, 504 Main St., Lewiston. Proceeds will benefit Community Action Partnership.
Landscape paintings display continues in Moscow
Paintings by the Idaho Conservation League artist-in-residence, Carl Rowe, can be viewed from 8 AM to 5 PM at Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St.
