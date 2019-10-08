A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Presentation on climate set in Moscow
A presentation titled “Considerations on the U.S. Navy and Climate Change in the Arctic,” by Capt. Shaun C. McAndrew of the UI-WSU Navy ROTC Detachment, is set for 12:30 P.M. TODAY at the Vandal Ballroom in the Pitman Center at the University of Idaho in Moscow. This event is a part of the “Climate and Conflict” 2019 Borah Symposium, which runs through Wednesday.
Lewiston City Council candidates to speak
An opportunity to meet the candidates for Lewiston City Council is set for 7-9 TONIGHT at the Lewis-Clark State College Library TCC Classroom. The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the LC Valley, Lewis-Clark State College and the city of Lewiston. Three positions are open and eight candidates have filed for these positions.
