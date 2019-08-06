A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Visit with community and police at Clarkston park
National Night Out is set for 6-9 TONIGHT at Beachview Park on Chestnut Street in Clarkston. There will be food to purchase, music, games and a drone demonstration by Detective Colby Martin of the Clarkston Police Department.
Wine and Wisdom series kicks off tonight
The Wine & Wisdom speaking series is set for 6:30 TONIGHT at Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. “Equality on Trial: Race, Fairness and the U.S. Supreme Court” is the title of tonight’s presentation by Timothy Golden, lawyer and professor. The series will continue at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 20.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.