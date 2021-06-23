A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Cello performace to explore sound and healing
A cello performance by Ruth Boden, professor of cello, bass and music theory at Washington State University and coordinator of the chamber music program is set for 2 P.M. TODAY. The performance, “Listening Beyond Hearing,” will be an exploration of sound and the healing properties of music. It will be at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU in the Crimson Cube, on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium and the CUB, on the Pullman campus.
More information is available from the museum at (509) 335-1910. Additional information is at www.inland360.com/lewiston-moscow/sound-of-mind-and-body/Content?oid=11531777.
‘Suds with a Scholar’ set for Moscow
“Suds with a Scholar” will take place at the Latah County Fairgrounds event stage and lawn TONIGHT. Dr. Katherine Aiken will be the evening’s featured scholar, speaking about the life and legacy of University of Idaho’s first dean of women, Permeal French.
French was famous for her parties and infamous for her strict enforcement of rules during her three-decade tenure at the university. She was a champion for the female students under her watch and a believer in the importance of school spirit. Gates will open at 5:30 P.M., and the program begins at 6 P.M. Entry is $10 for Latah County Historical Society members and $12 for the general public. The ticket price includes a guest’s first beer, with additional pours available for purchase. A dinner featuring Hog Heaven smoked sausages will also be for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash or check, but cards will be accepted.
