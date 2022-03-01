A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC students offer free tax return help on Tuesdays
Students in the Lewis-Clark State College Business & Computer Science Division are offering free assistance with 2021 tax returns to help Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents who cannot afford to pay for help with their returns. The students are participating in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which is an Idaho state-run program that is sponsored through the IRS. The students are trained in using material from the IRS, including IRS software, to complete tax forms. The students went through LC State professor Randy Eriksen’s tax course before this semester. The students then take part in an IRS clinic and pass the beginners, intermediate and advanced IRS-sponsored exams. The students are offering tax assistance from 5-7 P.M. Tuesdays through April 15 in Thomas Jefferson Hall, Room 8, on the LCSC campus. Those seeking help will need to bring all of their tax documents, such as their W-2, 1098 and 1099 forms, along with their tax ID number. A photo ID is required. No appointment is necessary for tax help. The college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed on campus, which can be found on the college’s Coronavirus Resource Page. For more information contact Randy Eriksen at (208) 792-2426 or rweriksen@lcsc.edu.
