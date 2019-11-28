A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Palouse’s Turkey Leg Run slated for this morning
The 15th annual Turkey Leg Run is set for 7:45 A.M. TODAY, beginning at Roy M. Chatters Newspaper & Printing Museum, 117 E. Main St., Palouse. Donations benefit the Palouse Library for purchase of new children’s books and activities. Donations will be collected prior to the start of the race or they can be made at the Palouse Library. There will be doughnuts, hot cider and hot chocolate.
Moscow Yoga Center offers free Thanksgiving class
The Moscow Yoga Center will offer a free Thanksgiving class from 9-10:15 A.M. TODAY at 525 S. Main St. in downtown Moscow. Nonperishable food or monetary donations will be accepted at the door. All donations will be given to local food banks and the Latah Recovery Center. Additional information is available at www.moscowyogacenter.com.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.