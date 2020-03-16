A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Taste a variety of hot sauces today in Moscow
The Paradise Grill & Cafe and Irish Spike’s Great Wing Experiment is set for 5 TONIGHT at Paradise Grill & Cafe at 1902 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. A variety of hot sauces will be offered.
Credit verses debit talk set for Kamiah youth center
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council will hold a credit verses debit talk set for 6 TONIGHT at their office, 413 Main St., Kamiah. The talk will discuss the difference between credit and debit cards to educate teens on how to keep track of their spending.
