Pickleball club fundraiser auction set for Lewiston
LC Valley Pickleball Club is hosting a silent auction/cornhole tournament fundraiser to help restore and expand the Sunset Park pickleball courts. It will be held from 1-5 P.M. TODAY at Groundwork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. All proceeds go to restoring and expanding the courts. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Email lcvalleypickleball.com for questions.
Event celebrating National Recovery Month set for Kamiah
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council will host a celebration event for National Recovery Month at 4 P.M. TODAY at River Front Park in Kamiah. There will be speakers, food vendors, live music by Rewind and resource information. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs or blanket to spread out on the grass. More information is available by calling (208) 745-7225 or emailing uylcrecovery@gmail.com.
