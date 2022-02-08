A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Ballots for school levies in Asotin, Whitman counties must be postmarked today
The deadline for Asotin and Whitman county voters to turn in their ballots for school levy elections is TODAY. There is no in-person voting; ballots must be postmarked today in order to be counted. Ballots in Asotin County can be returned at drop box locations at 135 Second St., Asotin, in the courthouse parking lot; 829 Fifth St., Clarkston, in the alley behind City Hall; and Lincoln Middle School, 1945 Fourth Ave., in the parking lot behind the school. Voter registration can be done by 8 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Elections office, 135 Second St., Asotin. Ballot drop box locations for Whitman County at the Whitman County Elections Office, 304 N. Main St., Colfax, and the alley behind the elections office. Voter registration can also be done at the Whitman County elections office by 8 P.M. TODAY.
