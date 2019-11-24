A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Christmas Bonanza continues today in Lewiston
The 39th annual Christmas Bonanza craft show continues TODAY from 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission is $8.
‘Mini Ho Ho’ Christmas Fair is today in Clarkston
Holy Family School Foundation will host the “Mini Ho Ho” Christmas Fair from 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY in the new parish hall at Holy Family Parish on Chestnut Street in Clarkston. There will be fresh holiday and themed wreaths, fresh poinsettias, as well as lots of holiday craft items for sale. Free coffee, apple cider, donuts and muffins will be served.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.