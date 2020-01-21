A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
History of nursing in the L-C Valley to be detailed in talk
Local historian Steven Branting will present “The History of Nursing in the Lewis Clark Valley” at 5:30 TONIGHT in the second-floor event space at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston.
WSU’s MLK program continues today through Thursday
The movie “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (R) will be shown as part of Washington State University’s 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Program at 6 TONIGHT at the CUB auditorium on the WSU campus, Pullman. A full schedule of the program may be found online at mlk.wsu.edu and will run through Thursday.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.