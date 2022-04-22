A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Art Under the Elms returns
The 36th annual Art Under the Elms is a three-day art/artisan fair presented by Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History returns this year on the main campus of Lewis-Clark State College, 500 Eighth Ave. Art Under the Elms will take place NOON TO 7 P.M. TODAY, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Additional information is at lcsc.edu/cah/art-under-the-elms.
Panel discussion on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women set for Lewiston
“Missing Sisters: Nez Perce Women and the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Movement,” a panel discussion with Lucii Simpson, Paulette Smith and Dr. Renee Holt, is set for 10 A.M. TO NOON TODAY at the Williams Conference Center on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.
Earth Day party set for Moscow
Inland North Waste will host a party to celebrate the community and Earth from 3-6 P.M. TODAY at East City Park. Free bike tune-ups, food, a beer garden, kids activities and more will be offered. The Kristie Project will be perform.
