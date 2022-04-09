A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Talk on apples set for today
Dave Benscoter presents “The Lost Apples of the Inland Empire” at 1 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., and via Zoom. To reserve a seat at the library, call the museum at (208) 743-2535 or email Mary at npccurator@gmail.com. Online access is available via Zoom at this link, bit.ly/3xj4Rnd, and passcode is 730341. No Zoom advanced registration is needed.
WSU hosts Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow
The Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow is scheduled for TODAY at Washington State University’s Beasley Coliseum. The Pah-Loots-Puu powwow has two Grand Entries scheduled to start at NOON and 6 P.M. There is no cost to attend. Arts and crafts vendors will be available. Those seeking more information about the powwow, or vendor registration, may contact Steven Martin at steven.martin1@wsu.edu or (509) 335- 5909.
