Veterans Day Assembly set for Kooskia
Clearwater Valley Junior Senior High School will host a Veterans Day Assembly at 11 A.M. TODAY in the CVHS gym. The assembly is open to the public and will include a posting of colors, a choir and band performance, a tribute to the flag and more. The school is at 4643 Highway 13, Kooskia.
OUI Storage Wars Auction planned for tonight
Opportunities Unlimited Inc. of Lewiston will stage its fifth annual Storage Wars Auction at 5 P.M. TODAY at the OUI Thrift Store, 325 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Tickets are $20 at the door and include a beverage and appetizers from Jollymore’s catering. There will be several items to bid on in a silent auction format.
