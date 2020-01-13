A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Kenworthy to screen Metropolitan Opera
“Wozzeck,” MET Live in HD, part of a series of live opera performances transmitted by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, is set for 6:30 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $20 regular price and $15 for students.
Lewiston church to offer grief classes
Orchards Community Church is sponsoring GriefShare classes for those who have lost a loved one. This 13-week DVD series helps people navigate every day challenges and rebuild their lives. Classes begin at 7 TONIGHT at 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Additional information is available by calling (208) 743-1021.
