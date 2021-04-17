A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Horse show is today in Asotin
The Asotin County Fair’s 4-H/FFA horse show is set for 8 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY at the fairgrounds in Asotin. The Western Games will take place Sunday. There is no cost to attend, and masks are required.
Salmon River jet boat races are today, Sunday
The 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races continue TODAY and SUNDAY. The races start at 9 A.M. TODAY at Island Bar. There will be fireworks at City Park at dusk. More information is at bit.ly/3sth6rc.
