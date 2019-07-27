A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Get your car washed today at Lewiston fundraising event
Lewiston’s Jenifer Junior High School cheerleaders’ car wash fundraiser will be from 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Orchards Les Schwab Tire Center, 251 Thain Road.
Walk and talk set to begin at Lewiston City Library
Jennifer Pharr Davis of Asheville, N.C., author of “The Pursuit of Endurance” and one of National Geographic’s 2012 Adventurers of the Year, will lead a walk starting at 4 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Her talk will follow at 5 p.m., with a signing at 6 p.m.
