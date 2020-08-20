A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free school supplies available today at Clarkston High
The YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston will distribute free school supplies to Washington residents from 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Clarkston High School. Supplies will be handed out in drive-up, no-contact fashion. Supplies will be distributed to Idaho residents Friday at the old Lewiston High School. More information is available at www.ywcaidaho.org.
Online Habitat for Humanity fundraiser begins today
The Annual Palouse Habitat for Humanity Beans ’n’ Jeans fundraiser online events run TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY. Donations can be made via www.palousehabitat.org/donate/beans-n-jeans and a silent auction continues until 5 p.m. Saturday.
