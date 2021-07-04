A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Pataha Flour Mill picnic is today
The Pataha Flour Mill, near Pomeroy, will have its annual Independence Day indoor covered-dish picnic at 5 TODAY. There will be music, and the mill will provide burgers and hot dogs.
Kooskia to hold its July Fourth celebration
A Fourth of July event is set for 5:30-10 P.M. TODAY at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia. Fireworks will begin at dark. There will be free activities for all ages, including face painting, bounce houses, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull, dunk tank, school fundraisers and concessions. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair. The event is organized by Freedom Northwest Credit Union.
