Asotin church offers free meal today
The Asotin United Methodist Church’s free community dinner is set for NOON TODAY. The meal will be served in the Education Building (behind the church) at 313 Second St., Asotin.
Learn about Idaho County homesteads in Kamiah today
A presentation about early Idaho County homesteads by Bob Squires is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Welcome Center, 516 Main St., Kamiah. There is no cost to attend, and refreshments will be provided.
