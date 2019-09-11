A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Pullman officials will mark 9/11 with morning ceremony
The city of Pullman, Pullman Police Department and Pullman Fire Department will hold a memorial ceremony from 7:30-8 A.M. TODAY at City Hall Plaza, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman. The ceremony will include a flag raising and lowering, brief words by Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Police Chief Gary Jenkins and Fire Chief Mike Heston, as well as a moment of silence.
Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s 9/11 tribute is this evening
First responders and residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks with a procession of emergency vehicles TODAY, with emergency response vehicles gathering at Second and Monroe streets in Asotin at 5 P.M. The procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. and pass by fire stations in Asotin, Asotin County Fire Protection District No. 1, Clarkston and Lewiston, where flags will be lowered to half-staff. Residents are encouraged to show their support along the procession route, but are asked to be mindful to park safely and legally, and choose a safe spot from which to observe.
