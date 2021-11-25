A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston’s Turkey Ball makes its return
The Thanksgiving Day Turkey Ball basketball game will make its return today after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game, open to all, is scheduled for 8:30 A.M. TODAY at the Lewiston Orchards branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley at 1021 Burrell Ave. There is no cost, but donations to the club will be collected. The game was first played in 1975.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.