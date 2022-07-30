Yard sales planned for this morning in Lewiston neighborhood
The Normal Hill Neighborhood Yard Sale, which features 25-plus sales in Lewiston’s Normal Hill area, starts at 7 A.M. TODAY. A map of all the sales can be found online at bit.ly/3oColO3.
Rock festival, car show set for today
The Snake River Rock Festival and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Show & Shine are scheduled for TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds in Lewiston. The show and shine is planned for 8 A.M. TO NOON and the concert, which will feature a dozen bands, will go from NOON TO 10 P.M. Concert tickets are $20 in advance at bit.ly/3PLltKS and $25 at the gate.
Late July Festival comes to Moscow
Local breweries will come together with Rural Roots to celebrate local beer, music and food at the Late July Festival from 4-10 P.M. TODAY on the lawn of the Latah County Fairgrounds at 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. Local breweries Moscow Brewing Company, Hunga Dunga, Micropolis, Shattuck Brewing and the Pour Company will offer 4-ounce pours; food trucks Sushi Man and Battleground Food Truck will be on-site; and the event will feature music by Beargrass and Rebecca Lewis. Those wishing for more information may contact latejulyfest@gmail.com or (208) 882-6284.
