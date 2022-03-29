A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC students offer free tax return help on Tuesdays
Students in the Lewis-Clark State College Business & Computer Science Division are offering free assistance with 2021 tax returns to help Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents who cannot afford to pay for help with their returns. The students are offering tax assistance from 5-7 P.M. TUESDAYS through April 15 in Thomas Jefferson Hall, Room 8, on the LCSC campus. Those seeking help will need to bring all of their tax documents, such as their W-2, 1098, and 1099 forms, along with their tax ID number. A photo ID is required. No appointment is necessary for tax help. The college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed on campus, which can be found on the college’s Coronavirus Resource Page. More information is available by contacting Randy Eriksen at (208) 792-2426 or rweriksen@lcsc.edu.
