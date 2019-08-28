A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
LCSC professor to give talk at Moscow library
“Divided Loyalties & Tribal Rights: Agriculture and Irrigation at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation,” a free presentation by Amy Canfield, of Lewiston, is set for 5:30-6:30 TONIGHT at Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. Canfield is a history professor at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Stout Flying Services opens its doors tonight
Stout Flying Services will have an open house, where it will showcase its five-passenger Rockwell Aero Commander 690A twin-engine turboprop that it will use in its new Lewiston-to-Boise service. The event will be from 6-9 TONIGHT at the business’s hangar at 406 Burrell Ave., in Lewiston, next door to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
